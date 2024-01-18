Israeli Hostage Baby, Kfir Bibas, Turns One Year Old in Hamas Captivity

Israeli hostage Kfir Bibas, who was abducted by Hamas with his mother and four-year-old brother from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, turned one year old on Thursday, January 18, while still in captivity in Gaza.

Hamas claimed in November that Bibas, his mother Shira, and his brother Ariel were dead. The terrorist group released a propaganda video of the father of the family, Yarden Bibas, who is being held hostage separately.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) countered that it has no proof that the mother and children are dead. Israel suspects that Hamas does not actually know the whereabouts of the Bibas mother and children, who may have been transferred or “sold” to another faction or to Palestinian civilians.

The Times of Israel reported:

A crowd of hundreds holding orange balloons gathers at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to mark the first birthday of Kfir Bibas. Kfir has spent a quarter of his life in captivity, says the emcee. Kfir, along with his 4-year-old brother Ariel and their parents Shiri and Yarden, were abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz to Gaza. Onstage, children hold posters of the Bibas family decorated with orange balloons and printed with the words, “The saddest birthday in the world.” Entertainer Tal Museri tearfully devotes the first song to heroic mothers and fathers.

Breitbart News has visited Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was one of the hardest-hit communities in the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

