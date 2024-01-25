Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse Replace Israeli Ambulances Destroyed by Hamas Terrorists

The evangelical Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse has donated fourteen ambulances to the Magen David Adom, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross, to replace those that were destroyed by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attack on Israel.

Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham traveled to the Holy Land to dedicate the ambulances in a special ceremony Tuesday.

As described in a statement by the Samaritan’s Purse organization:

“We don’t always understand why these things happen—why tragedy happens. But we have faith in God and know that He loves us,” Graham said, addressing the families of four fallen medical personnel. “We pray that these ambulances will bring comfort to the people of Israel, knowing that someone can respond to any crisis, so we thank God and we thank God for this organization.” All 14 ambulances dedicated today were provided by Samaritan’s Purse and dedicated in memory of the fallen. Samaritan’s Purse will also be providing seven additional ambulances, with armor plating, to Magen David Adom. “Some may ask, why are we doing this?” Graham said. “I’m an evangelical Christian who loves Israel. I believe the Bible teaches that Israel is God’s people. There have been many battles that Israel has had to fight for its freedom. “My father [Billy Graham] supported Israel. He believed the Bible. I believe the Bible, and I believe every word of the Bible. I don’t understand it all, but I believe it,” Graham said at the National Library in Jerusalem. “We give God the glory. The funds to pay for these ambulances came from Christian people. So, we dedicate these ambulances to God, to His glory, and we honor those who have lost their lives.” In addition to ambulances provided to Magen David Adom, Graham also committed Samaritan’s Purse to providing new ambulance stations in communities that are most at risk of targeted attacks. “I would like to express my deep appreciation and thank first and foremost the president of the organization, Reverend Franklin Graham, for his keen ear for the needs of Magen David Adom and the people of Israel and his open heart to help in whatever is needed,” said Eli Bin, director general of Magen David Adom. “On this day, I would like to commend the memory of our fallen heroes and pray for the safety of the IDF soldiers, for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and for the immediate return of the abductees safe and sound to their families.”

Hamas deliberately targeted ambulances in the attack, often disabling them when they attacked Israeli communities so that no one would be able to evacuate the wounded. Breitbart News saw a disabled ambulance in a visit to Kibbutz Be’eri in October.

The evangelical Christian community has been a rock-solid source of support for Israel against Hamas, which is an Islamic fundamentalist terror organization that seeks to murder Jews and impose the Muslim faith throughout the world.

