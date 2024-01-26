Hamas Releases Propaganda Video of 3 Female Israeli Hostages

The Palestinian terror group Hamas released a new propaganda video on Friday showing three female Israeli hostages, each saying that their lives were in danger from the Israeli military — not from Hamas — and urging Israel’s leaders to stop the war.

Two Israeli soldiers — 19-year-old Karina Ariev and 19-year-old Daniella Gilboa — and 30-year-old civilian Doron Steinbrecher from Kibbutz Kfar Aza are shown in the video repeating similar messages, almost word-for-word, and sometimes in unison.

The three women claim, evidently under duress, that Israeli bombs and tank shells are endangering their lives, and that they must be brought home before it is too late. The video adds sound effects of bombing, and an image of the three women in an hourglass.

Hamas appears to have misread the Israeli public: though the video correctly refers to protests in the street in favor of a hostage deal, the scriptwriters also had the hostages accuse the Israeli military of murdering them — something no Israeli would likely say.

The hostage video was released as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declined to call for a ceasefire, and as talks on a hostage deal — including the U.S. CIA, Qatar, and Egypt — stalled. Hamas wants a permanent ceasefire; Israel wants to destroy Hamas.

Some 20 women are among the 130 or so remaining hostages in Gaza. Hamas refused to release them, saying that even those who were not soldiers were once in the Israeli military. Hamas has also refused to allow Red Cross visits, in violation of international law, and broke a deal this week to prove that medicines sent from Israel via Qatar had actually been delivered to the hostages.

There are reports that the female hostages are being raped by Hamas terrorists and otherwise sexually assaulted and degraded.

