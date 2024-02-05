Biden’s Betrayal: White House Wants to Stop Israel from Destroying Hamas

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023. (Miriam Alster/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Miriam Alster/Pool Photo via Associated Press
Joel B. Pollak

JERUSALEM, Israel — President Joe Biden reportedly wants to use hostage talks with Hamas to force Israel to stop its war against the Palestinian terror group in Gaza, defeating Israel’s primary goal in responding to the unprovoked terror attack of October 7.

With U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected in Israel this week, the Biden administration is pressing for a deal that would free some of the remaining 130 or so Israeli hostages in exchange for a “pause” — and to make the pause permanent.

The Biden administration — under pressure from Arab and Muslim voters in swing-state Michigan, and facing protests from staffers within the administration itself — is backing away from the clear, explicit endorsement of Israel’s war aims in October.

FILE – President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. The United States has offered strong support to Israel in its war against Hamas. But the allies ar increasingly at odds over what will happen to the Gaza Strip once the war winds down. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Times of Israel reported Tuesday that the Biden administration will not say explicitly that it backs a “ceasefire,” but that it will attempt to use a hostage deal — negotiated via Egypt and Qatar as intermediaries — to make a “pause” into a permanent stop.

Jacob Magid of the Times of Israel wrote:

Instead of a permanent ceasefire, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated Sunday that Washington is seeking “a sustained pause in hostilities” to get the remaining hostages out of Gaza and funnel more humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Through mid-November, President Biden himself continued to support Israel’s goals of ending Hamas’s military and governing capacity. He told reporters November 15 that he would not impose a deadline on Israel to stop fighting until “Hamas no longer maintains the capacity to murder and abuse and do horrific things to the Israelis.”

But the Biden administration has begun to back away from that commitment in recent weeks — a betrayal of Biden’s promise, and his claim to be restoring U.S. alliances.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

