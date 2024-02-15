Israel Kills Hamas Terrorist Literally Named ‘Ghoul’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed a Hamas terrorist named “Ghoul” who participated in the October 7 attack in Israel and later guarded an Israeli hostage whose body was discovered near Shifa Hospital earlier in the war.

The IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA, or Shin Bet, or Shabak) released a joint statement:

Yesterday (Wednesday), during joint IDF and ISA operational activity in Gaza City, Ahmed Ghoul, a commander in Hamas’ Shati Battalion who participated in the October 7th massacre, was eliminated by an aircraft. After he returned to Shati in the Gaza Strip, Ghoul held IDF soldier Cpl. Noa Marciano hostage, who was murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization inside the Shifa Hospital.

As Breitbart News reported in November, Marciano’s body was recovered near the hospital. Breitbart News noted:

[T]he IDF recovered Corporal Marciano’s body during operations near Shifa Hospital. Hamas had forced her to make a propaganda video in which she appeared alive one moment, and was shown dead the next moment. Hamas claimed that she had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. On Sunday, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed that forensic analysis of Marciano’s body showed that she had minor injuries on October 7 and had been murdered at the hospital.

The term “ghoul” can mean “a person morbidly interested in death or disaster,” according to Oxford Languages. It is derived from Arabic.

