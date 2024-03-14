WATCH: Mortally Wounded IDF Soldier Shoots, Kills Terrorist Who Stabbed Him

Chief Warrant Officer Uri Moyal, 51, of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) died Thursday after shooting and killing the Palestinian terrorist who had stabbed him in the back while he stood in line in a café in a gas station in southern Israel.

Surveillance footage from the Aroma café at the Beit Kama junction shows the terrorist approaching Moyal and stabbing him. Another patron, in a striped shirt, tackles the terrorist, and Moyal — mortally wounded — manages to retrieve his service pistol from its holster, aim it, and fire at the terrorist, who falls as patrons flee the café.

Israel’s Government Press Office added: “The Shin Bet identified the terrorist as Fadi Abu Latif (22), an Israeli resident of Rahat originally from Gaza. In the video, he can be seen stabbing the victim in the back: a 50-year-old [sic] soldier who in spite of being injured, succeeded in neutralizing the terrorist before he could injure more people. The soldier later on succumbed to his wounds. His bravery will forever be remembered.”

The case recalls that of pro-Israel blogger Ari Fuld, an armed civilian who was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist while at a shopping mall in 2018. Fuld drew his weapon and fired, wounding the terrorist and saving others before succumbing to his own wounds.

