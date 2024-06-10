WATCH: ‘I Am Hamas’; Pro-Palestinian Protester Outside White House

A pro-Palestinian protester screamed “I am Hamas!” during a demonstration outside the White House on Saturday as she confronted members of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) as they interviewed both pro- and anti-Israel activists.

The video, filmed by Jasmyn Jordan of YAF, showed an unhinged protester, wearing a kaffiyeh, shouting that Hamas had not raped Israelis and that Israeli soldiers had, in fact, raped Palestinians. (Both claims are false).

As Breitbart News reported:

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters — some openly supporting Hamas and other terror groups — surrounded the White House on Saturday, vandalizing a statue and assaulting a U.S. Park Police officer who tried to protect it. The protest happened on the day Israel successfully rescued four hostages from Hamas’s clutches in a raid in Gaza.

There were apparently no arrests.

Some pro-Palestinian demonstrators have openly supported Hamas and Hezbollah — another Iran-backed terror group — since the early days of the war.

Just days after the Hamas terror attack of October 7, pro-Palestinian demonstrators at a communal “free Palestine” rally in Dearborn, Michigan, chanted pro-terror slogans and booed a speaker who used the word “peace” offstage.

