WATCH: Israeli Hostages Freed Under Heavy Fire in Gaza

The Israel Police released dramatic helmet camera footage Monday of the daring hostage rescue on Saturday that saw Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, freed from Gaza and returned to Israel.

The operation, conducted by the Yamam counter-terror unit of the Israel Police, together with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA, or Shin Bet), saw one commanding officer, Arnon, Zamora, killed in action.

The four hostages were kept in two separate private Palestinian homes near the crowded market in Nuseirat, in central Gaza. Argamani has said that she was forced to perform domestic labor as a slave for the family that held her.

The footage shows the moments in which Israeli troops approached the apartment in which the three male hostages were being held — allegedly by Abdallah Aljamal, a “journalist” for the Palestine Chronicle and Al Jazeera.

Under heavy fire, the troops are seen entering the room where the hostages were being held. The hostages are seen raising their hands in fear until they hear Hebrew being spoken by the soldiers: “We came to rescue you. Be calm.”

One of the soldiers then exchanges a fist bump with hostage Almog Meir Jan.

The footage then shows troops and hostages running for cover as they leave the apartment. The fight to leave Gaza was even more dramatic: several escape vehicles broke down or were damages as Hamas terrorists fired at them.

