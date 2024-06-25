UN-linked Study Confirms: No Famine in Gaza, Though Risk Remains High

A new study by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) organization, which is linked to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, has concluded there is no famine in Gaza, though the risk is high.

The new report comes on the heels of a similar report earlier this month. As Breitbart News reported at the time: “In May, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), which was founded and is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), run by Israel critic Samantha Power, reported that famine was possible in northern Gaza.”

However, the IPC study said that it failed to find evidence to substantiate claims of famine there.

The new report says:

In contrast with the assumptions made for the projection period (March – July 2024), the amount of food and non-food commodities allowed into the northern governorates increased. Additionally, the response in the nutrition, water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health sectors was scaled up. In this context, the available evidence does not indicate that Famine is currently occurring. However, the situation in Gaza remains catastrophic and there is a high and sustained risk of Famine across the

whole Gaza Strip.

It is not clear why the Biden administration would have raised alarms about potential famine in northern Gaza if those warnings were not supported by the evidence. Samantha Power has a history of anti-Israel positions and votes.

