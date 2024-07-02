Liora Argamani, Mother of Freed Hostage Noa Argamani, Dies of Cancer

Liora Argamani, 61, the mother of freed Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, passed away on Tuesday in Israel after a lengthy battle with cancer. It had been her fervent wish to see her daughter again before she passed away.

As Breitbart News noted last month:

Noa’s mother released a video in November 2023 revealing that she was sick with “brain cancer” and that she wanted the chance “to see” Noa before she passed away. “I call upon President Biden and the Red Cross to bring back my Noa as soon as possible so that I get the chance to see her,” Liora said in the video. “Noa, I want to tell you if I don’t get to see you, please know that I love you very much. Please know we did everything we could to get you released.”

Liora Argamani, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer, has one dying wish – to see her daughter Noa, who was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct 7, one more time. pic.twitter.com/sCuEywzbo7 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 29, 2023

Liora Argamani was already so sick when her daughter was released that it was difficult for the two to communicate. However, according to the Jerusalem Post, she did open an eye in recognition of her daughter’s return.

Noa Argamani addressed a solidarity rally on Saturday night for the first time, thanking fallen Israeli police officer Arnon Zamora for helping rescue her, and saying that the thing she thought about most in captivity was her parents.

