Palestinian Authority Condemns Trump Assassination Attempt; Says Has ‘Always Rejected Violence’

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attempted assassination Saturday of former President Donald Trump, saying in a statement Sunday that Palestinians rejected all terrorism and violence.

The government-run WAFA news agency reported:

President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing his hopes for a swift recovery. In a statement released today, the President stated, “We condemn this act of terror and reaffirm the positions of the State of Palestine, which has always rejected violence, terrorism, and extremism, regardless of its source.”

“Palestine” is not yet a state.

The Palestinian Authority is notorious for supporting terrorism. It provides subsidies to Palestinian terrorists jailed in Israel; pays pensions to the families of Palestinian terrorists killed by Israel; names monuments after Palestinian terrorists; and broadcasts propaganda that incites terror.

Trump and Abbas had a frosty relationship when the president was in office. Initially, Trump reached out to the Palestinian leader, hoping to craft an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal. However, he became convinced that Abbas did not want peace. The Palestinian Authority rejected Trump’s Middle East peace plan — despite a generous offer of $50 billion in development assistance — and rejected the Abraham Accords, signed by several Arab and Muslim states.

Abbas has yet to condemn the Hamas terror attack of October 7. Palestinians were also seen celebrating the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 at the time that they occurred– a scene that haunted American memories for years.

Israeli leaders also joined world leaders in condemning the attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, during a rally on Saturday. Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet; one attendee was killed, and two others were wounded.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.