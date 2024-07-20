Netanyahu on Houthi Strike: We Will Defend Ourselves ‘on Every Front’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran on Saturday evening after the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to a Houthi drone attack Friday that reached Tel Aviv.

As Breitbart News noted, the successful Israeli airstrike, dubbed “Operation Long Arm,” involved pilots flying nearly 2,000 kilometers from Israel to Yemen before hitting the port, fuel storage facilities, and a power plant nearby.

Netanyahu said:

From the beginning of the war, I made it clear that Israel will act against all those who attack us.

‏This is why earlier today, I asked the Israeli cabinet to back my decision to strike against the Houthi targets in Yemen.

‏The port that was targeted is not an innocent port. It’s used as their entry point for weapons that are supplied by Iran to its Houthi terrorist proxies. ‏The Houthis have used those weapons to attack Israel, to attack Arab states in the region, to attack many others.

‏This strike comes in direct response to the killer drone attack yesterday that killed one person and injured several others, a hundred yards from the US Consulate in Tel Aviv.

‏But the aggression of the Houthis goes well beyond that single attack. ‏Because for the past eight months, the Houthis have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against Israel.

‏The only reason those attacks have not caused a greater loss of life has been the defensive measures taken by Israel and its allies, which together have intercepted hundreds of projectiles.

‏I would like to thank the United States, Britain, France and others members of the international maritime coalition that was formed to repel Houthi attacks.

‏But the drone attack that struck Israel in the early morning hours yesterday shows that more than defensive action is needed to curtail the Houthis. Offensive action is also needed. It’s needed to ensure that Iran’s terror proxies pay a price for their brazen aggression.

‏For over half a year, the Houthis have not only attacked Israel. ‏They have also targeted the ships of dozens of countries traversing the Bab-el-Mandeb straights. This is a maritime corridor through which some 30% of the world’s maritime commerce flows.

‏The international community must redouble its efforts to protect this vital waterway and to hold both the Houthis and their Iranian sponsors accountable for their aggression.

‏Today, Israel is being attacked by Iran and its proxies on seven fronts:

‏The Houthis in Yemen, ‏Hamas in Gaza, ‏Hezbollah in Lebanon, ‏Shiite militias in Iraq and in Syria, ‏Iran backed terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and ‏of course, attacks directly conducted by Iran itself, as the world saw on April 14th.

‏In defending ourselves against this Iranian terror axis, Israel stands on the front lines against a regime that threatens the entire Middle East, that threatens the entire world.

‏That is why all those who seek a more secure and stable Middle East should fully support Israel’s actions against this terror axis – in Yemen, in Gaza, in Lebanon and elsewhere.

And to Israel’s enemies, I have a simple message:

Do not doubt Israel’s determination to defend itself on every front.

All those who seek to harm us will pay a very heavy price for their aggression.