Israel Marks 300 Days Since October 7; Over 100 Hostages Still in Captivity

Joel B. Pollak

Israel marked 300 days on Thursday since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas, noting that over 100 hostages are still in captivity in Gaza, with perhaps half of them still thought to be alive.

The observance of the 300-day mark was a mournful note during a week that has been marked by celebrations at the death of Hezbollah’s second-in-command, Fu’ad Shukr (al-Hall Mohsin); and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh, who died a billionaire, had been filmed celebrating the terror attacks on October 7 from the safety of his luxurious exile in Doha, Qatar.

His death could complicate hostage negotiations — or accelerate them, as it becomes clear that Hamas leaders’ only chance at survival is to free the hostages in exchange for asylum.

