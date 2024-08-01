Israel Marks 300 Days Since October 7; Over 100 Hostages Still in Captivity

Israel marked 300 days on Thursday since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas, noting that over 100 hostages are still in captivity in Gaza, with perhaps half of them still thought to be alive.

300 days. For 300 days our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, grandparents, have been languishing in the dungeons of Hamas in Gaza. Each second of every minute of every hour of these 300 days is a crime against humanity. And each second that passes… pic.twitter.com/K4Rce8rw0g — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 1, 2024

The observance of the 300-day mark was a mournful note during a week that has been marked by celebrations at the death of Hezbollah’s second-in-command, Fu’ad Shukr (al-Hall Mohsin); and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh, who died a billionaire, had been filmed celebrating the terror attacks on October 7 from the safety of his luxurious exile in Doha, Qatar.

Watch Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh celebrate & pray as news of their orchestrated massacre & genocide breaks on October 7. He’s not in Gaza. Anyone who thinks a ceasefire will save civilian lives does not understand the very real danger of radical fundamentalists & terrorists. https://t.co/qjsCGtC3H4 pic.twitter.com/HFu5fIgbY4 — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) October 25, 2023

His death could complicate hostage negotiations — or accelerate them, as it becomes clear that Hamas leaders’ only chance at survival is to free the hostages in exchange for asylum.

