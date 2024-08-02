Report: U.N. Holds Hezbollah Responsible for Majdal Shams Terror Rocket Attack

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reportedly found Hezbollah responsible for the terror rocket that last Saturday killed 12 children in the Golan Heights’ Majdal Shams.

Sky News Arabia reported the findings, according to the Times of Israel.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization has denied it was behind the deadly rocket attack that struck a soccer field in the Druze town, partly because the victims were children, and also because there is a Druze population in southern Lebanon capable of rising up against Hezbollah if sufficiently provoked.

Children from ages ten to twelve were playing in the area when the rocket hit the field, as Breitbart News reported.

Israel and the U.S. have both held the Iran-backed group responsible.

UNIFIL has yet to issue an official statement regarding the findings of its investigation, the Times report notes.