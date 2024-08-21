Mike Waltz Demands PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff Retract Trump-Netanyahu Claim

CHICAGO, Illinois — Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) demanded Wednesday that PBS NewsHour‘s Judy Woodruff retract her claim on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject a hostage deal.

Waltz, speaking at a press briefing at Trump Tower, flatly denied Woodruff’s claim, and said that the veteran anchor needs to “come with the goods” to back up her reporting, or else retract her report.

As the Jerusalem Post reported, Woodruff made the claim while citing “reporting” on the issue, without specifics:

The Prime Minister’s Office categorically rejected a recent PBS report that claimed Trump may have urged Netanyahu to reject the recent US-advanced hostage deal proposal, the office said on Wednesday. “The reporting is that former President Trump is on the phone with the Prime Minister of Israel, urging him not to cut a deal right now, because it’s believed it would help the Harris campaign,” said PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff.