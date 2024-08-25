Hezbollah Mocked After Attack Hits Israeli Chicken Coop

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror organization that controls much of Lebanon, is being widely mocked after claiming on Sunday that it was attacking military targets in Israel, but hitting a chicken coop and little else.

As Breitbart News reported, Israel launched a preemptive strike on thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers early Sunday morning after concluding that Hezbollah was about to launch hundreds of rockets, including Tel Aviv among its targets.

Hezbollah did launch several hundred rockets and drones. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the attack was meant to be a retaliation for Israel’s killing of second-in-command, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut last month.

Hezbollah also claimed that Israel had not preempted anything — which also confirmed Israel’s suspicions that an attack had been imminent.

With 100 Israeli aircraft participating in the mission, a significant portion of the Hezbollah rockets were prevented from being launched, and Israel’s missile defense system took care of the rest.

But one, apparently, hit a chicken coop.

A rocket fired from Lebanon in this morning’s Hezbollah attack struck a chicken coop in the Western Galilee community of Manot. Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze sparked by the rocket impact. pic.twitter.com/JUIV0DdPGY — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 25, 2024

Israel Hayom reported that Nasrallah was being mocked by on social media, including in the Arab world, for his exaggerations, and for offering what amounted to a very flimsy retaliation against Israel.

