Anti-Israel, Pro-terror Protest Sets off Smoke Bombs at NYC March

An anti-Israel, pro-terror march in Manhattan on Labor Day brought 5,000 demonstrators into the street, chanting radical slogans, setting off smoke bombs, and overwhelming police who tried to control the illegal demonstration.

The Hamas flag is being waved proudly in New York City, just a day after Hamas executes an American citizen. What is becoming of America? pic.twitter.com/Il8mkAK01G — Vivid. (@VividProwess) September 2, 2024

The Post added that some New York Police Department (NYPD) officers tried to stop the march, but failed.

The protest was a contrast to the vigil the day before by pro-Israel demonstrators, who had gathered to show solidarity with Israel after Hamas murdered six hostages, including U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

The New York Post reported:

A massive mob of rowdy anti-Israeli protesters — including some proudly waving terrorist flags — stormed through the Big Apple on Labor Day, lighting flares and setting off smoke bombs as they marched toward the heart of the city. The unruly demonstrators, who police sources said may have reached as many as 5,000, gathered at Union Square in Manhattan in the early afternoon and began their raucous march to Washington Square Park. … The crowd held Palestinian, Syrian, Iranian and Hezbollah flags, chanting “Free Palestine!” and, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.” Hezbollah is a Lebanese terror group that has been fighting with the Palestinians against Israel in the Gaza war.

In contrast, a pro-Israel vigil on Sunday had been peaceful, with American and Israeli flags prominently displayed.

The Times of Israel noted:

Some 2,000 people gathered at Columbus Circle in New York on a hot and humid night Sunday for a vigil mourning the six Israeli hostages whose bodies were found in Gaza over the weekend, an impromptu gathering of song, prayer and tears about 24 hours after the news of the captives’ death sent Israel and the Jewish world reeling. … The crowd waved American and Israeli flags, some of them also featuring the yellow ribbon that symbolizes advocacy for the hostages. Some wore other symbols of the fight for the hostages, such as dog tags or shirts reading “Bring them home now.”

Hamas terrorists shot the six hostages in the head late last week before Israeli soldiers could rescue them. There has been silence from pro-Palestinian groups thus far in condemning what was a brutal, cold-blooded mass murder.