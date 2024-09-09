Houthis Claim to Have Shot Down Another $30 Million Reaper Drone

The Iran-backed Houthi terrorists of Yemen claimed on Sunday to have shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone. If the claim is accurate, it would be the eighth $30 million drone the Houthis have destroyed in 2024.

Houthi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree made the claim, saying the American drone was destroyed while flying over Yemen’s gas-rich Marib province. He said the drone was “carrying out hostile activities” when it was attacked.

Saree did not explain how the alleged shootdown was accomplished, but the Associated Press (AP) noted that Iran has provided the Yemeni insurgents with advanced surface-to-air missiles that could do the job.

Saree said the Houthis would “continue to perform their jihadist duties in victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and in defense of dear Yemen.”

U.S. military officials said on Monday that they were aware of the claim but would not confirm its veracity.

The Houthis have backed up some previous claims of destroying Reaper drones by broadcasting footage of Houthi fighters picking through the debris. They had not posted any footage of the latest claimed Reaper intercept as of Monday afternoon.

Shortly after Saree claimed the Reaper was shot down, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S.-led airstrikes “successfully destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles and two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.”

“It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region,” CENTCOM said.