Police Remove Palestinian Flag Unfurled on NYC’s Williamsburg Bridge

Authorities removed a large Palestinian flag that someone had hung from the Brooklyn tower of the Williamsburg Bridge during Monday rush hour, footage shows.

Video obtained by a user of the Citizen app shows two police officers climbing the 310-foot-tall tower before taking the flag down, journalist Oliya Scootercaster reported:

Patrol boats were also spotted near the bridge’s base, the New York Post reported of the Citizen user’s account.

The flag was unfurled just days after anti-Israel protesters descended upon NYC’s Columbia University and Barnard College on the first day of school, resulting in two arrests.

At Columbia, the demonstrators picketed, called on students to boycott their classes, and even vandalized the Alma Mater statue in the campus’s center, Breitbart News reported.

Video shared to social media by the Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students group shows activists holding signs reading “long live the Intifada” and red paint dripping down the statue: