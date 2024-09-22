Netanyahu Speaks After Attacks: ‘I Promise You, Hezbollah Will Get the Message’

Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu issued statements in Hebrew and English on Sunday after the Israeli military pounded the Iranian-backed terror group in southern Lebanon, following several days of stunning strikes.

Netanyahu spoke after Israel had targeted hundreds of Hezbollah rocket launchers and other Hezbollah sites on Saturday and Sunday in Lebanon, and Hezbollah fired scores of rockets at Israel, causing relatively little damage.

He did not specifically refer to the pager attacks that killed dozens of Hezbollah officials and wounded thousands more; or the walkie-talkie explosions that killed at least a dozen and wounded hundreds more; or the precision airstrike that eliminated one of the group’s top commanders, and several other officials with him. But he warned that Hezbollah would “get the message,” if it had not already, that Israel will return its northern residents to their homes.

Netanyahu also delivered an English version of his statement, with some modifications:

On October 7th, the Hamas terrorist monsters burst into Israel, murdered our people, raped and beheaded our women, burnt babies alive, and took 255 innocent people hostage, including many Americans. A day later, on October 8th, another Iranian terrorist proxy, Hezbollah, attacked Israel completely unprovoked. They fired missiles and rockets into our cities. They made 60,000 Israelis leave their homes along the Lebanon border, becoming refugees in their own land. In the subsequent months, they haven’t stopped for a single day attacking us. No country can accept the wanton rocketing of its cities. We can’t accept it either. We will take whatever action is necessary to restore security and to bring our people safe back to their homes.

Northern Israel remains on high alert, as the country prepares for a potential all-out war against Hezbollah.

