IDF Targets Remnants of Hezbollah Leadership; 20 Killed Alongside Nasrallah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes on Sunday targeting Hezbollah’s remaining officials, following the killing of leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, whom Israel said was killed with 20 other terrorist commanders.

In a statement Sunday, the IDF said:

This past Friday, in a precise airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, directed by the Intelligence Directorate, fighter jets struck and eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and Ali Karaki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, who was one of the remaining senior commanders in the organization before the strike. More than 20 other terrorists of varying ranks, who were present at the underground headquarters in Beirut located beneath civilian buildings, and were managing Hezbollah’s terrorist operations against the State of Israel, were also eliminated. Among the terrorists eliminated:

* Ibrahim Hussein Jazini – Head of Nasrallah’s Security Unit.

* Samir Tawfiq Dib – Nasrallah’s long-time confidant and advisor on terrorist activities.

* Abed al-Amir Muhammad Sablini – Head of Hezbollah’s Force-Build Up.

* Ali Naaf Ayoub – responsible for coordinating Hezbollah’s firepower. Ibrahim Hussein Jazini and Samir Tawfiq Dib were among Nasrallah’s closest associates. Due to their proximity to him, they served a significant role in the day-to-day operations of Hezbollah and Nasrallah in particular. The terrorists were located at Hezbollah’s central headquarters in the heart of Beirut, embedded beneath several civilian buildings and near UN schools.

In a separate statement, the IDF announced that it had killed Nabil Qaouk, “the Commander of Hezbollah’s Preventative Security Unit, and member of the terrorist organization’s Central Council.”

There was an unconfirmed report Sunday that Israel had also targeted Abu Ali Rada, the last member of Hezbollah’s leadership depicted on a now-famous organogram showing the hierarchy of the organization’s major officials.

Israel also targeted Hezbollah weapons caches and rocket launchers.

At the same time, the IDF continued targeting Hamas targets in Gaza, including a “command-and-control” center inside a former school.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law,” the IDF noted in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden renewed his call for a ceasefire, both in Lebanon and Gaza, on Saturday evening.

