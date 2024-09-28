Biden Calls for Ceasefire Again in Lebanon as Hezbollah Reels from Israeli Attacks

President Joe Biden called for a ceasefire in Lebanon again on Saturday evening, hours after the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was confirmed, and Israel continued pounding Hezbollah leaders and weapons caches.

As Breitbart News noted, Israel killed Nasrallah on Friday evening in an airstrike on Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon. Iran, Hezbollah’s patron, initially denied his death, but Hezbollah confirmed it.

Biden released a statement on Saturday welcoming Nasrallah’s death, but reiterating his call for a ceasefire deal, both in Lebanon and Gaza.

He did so again in response to shouted questions from reporters on Saturday.

Former White House adviser Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, posted a lengthy response to Nasrallah’s death on Saturday evening, saying that a ceasefire would be “irresponsible,” and that Israel should destroy the remnants of Hezbollah so that Iran could no longer threaten the Middle East with war.

“The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight,” Kushner wrote.

