Former President Donald Trump vowed, hours after Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel on Tuesday, that there will be “peace in the world again” if he is elected president versus chaos if Vice President Kamala Harris wins.

Trump’s remarks came during an event in Waunakee, Wisconsin, as tensions in the Middle East escalate in the home stretch of the U.S. election.

Trump said that Iran “desperately wants Kamala Harris to be president,” going on to add that America’s adversaries believe “as long as she’s in power, they can take advantage of America like never before.”

Trump, who made significant progress toward peace in the Middle East with the Abraham Accords during his administration, pledged if elected, “We will have peace in the world again.”

“If she gets four more years, the world goes up in smoke. This world will go up in smoke,” Trump added, also invoking harbingers of a potential World War III in his remarks.

The 45th president, who said today’s attack was driven by a lack of respect for the U.S. on the world stage, also blasted the ‘incompetent’ Biden-Harris adminsitration for “flooding [Iran] with cash” after the nation was “in check” during his time in office.

“Iran was on the verge of bankruptcy. They had no money left. They had no money for Hamas. They had no money for Hezbollah, the people [Israel’s] fighting now,” he said.

“They would have been willing to make any deal. You could have made any deal, but Kamala flooded them with American cash, and even now, I mean, they’re flooding them with cash,” he added. “Honestly, it’s not even believable.”

Trump contended that today’s attack on Israel would not have happened if he were in charge and said toward the beginning of his remarks that neither would many other significant issues facing America and the globe.

“The whole Middle East has been unraveling, but, of course, the whole world has been unraveling since we left office,” Trump said.

“Russia would have never attacked Ukraine. This would have never happened in the Middle East. There wouldn’t have been an October 7. You wouldn’t have had inflation,” he added, also pointing to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Trump’s speech comes on the heels of a press release earlier in the day outlining many of the same arguments and points.