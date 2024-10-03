IDF Rescues Yazidi Woman: Enslaved by ISIS in Iraq, Trafficked to Hamas in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Thursday that soldiers had rescued a Yazidi woman who had been kidnapped and enslaved by ISIS in Iraq before being trafficked to a Hamas terrorist in Gaza.

The Yazidis, a minority group in Iraq, were persecuted by ISIS, the so-called “Islamic State,” with many killed and starved, and with women in particular subjected to rape and enslavement.

In a statement, the IDF said (emphasis removed):

After more than a decade in captivity in Gaza: the IDF led by COGAT [Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories], in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Israel, rescued a young Yazidi woman held by a Hamas terrorist affiliated with ISIS in the Gaza Strip In an operation coordinated by IDF and led by COGAT, with the U.S. Embassy in Israel and other international actors, Fawzia Amin Sido; a 21-year-old woman of Yazidi origin was freed this week from captivity and returned home to Iraq. About a decade ago, when she was only 11 years old, ISIS terrorists trafficked her to a Hamas terrorist affiliated with ISIS in the Gaza Strip where she was held in captivity. During the “Swords of Iron” war, the terrorist who held her was killed, presumably during IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip, and she fled to a hideout within the Gaza Strip. In a complex operation coordinated between Israel, the United States, and other international actors, she was recently rescued in a secret mission from the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. Upon her entry into Israel, she continued to Jordan through the Allenby Bridge Crossing and from there- returned to her family in Iraq. This is further evidence of the connection between the terrorist organization Hamas and ISIS, as well as additional proof of the crimes against humanity committed by the murderous terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. The IDF will continue to act to dismantle the Hamas-ISIS terrorist organization, strike terror infrastructure sites, and free all hostages in Hamas captivity. The State of Israel will continue to promote humanitarian efforts in cooperation with the international community, in accordance with the values of the State of Israel, which is committed to international law.

Breitbart News was aware of the rescue and asked the Israeli government about it several days ago in a press briefing, but no response was given, as the operation was evidently still being kept secret.

Separately, the IDF and ISA (Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, or Shabak) announced that the death of Hamas’s leader of government in Gaza had been confirmed:

The IDF and ISA currently announce that approximately three months ago, in a joint IDF and ISA strike in the Gaza Strip, the following terrorists were eliminated: Rawhi Mushtaha, the Head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip; Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio on Hamas’ political bureau and Hamas’ Labor Committee; and Sami Oudeh, Commander of Hamas’ General Security Mechanism. During a precise IDF and ISA intelligence-based strike, IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorists while they were hiding in a fortified and equipped underground compound in the northern Gaza Strip. The compound served as a Hamas command and control center and enabled senior operatives to remain inside of it for extended periods of time. The compound was managed by senior members of Hamas’ General Security Mechanism and functioned as a hideout for the Hamas leadership, led by Mushtaha. Following the strike on the compound and the elimination of the terrorists, Hamas did not announce their deaths as it had done following previous eliminations, in order to prevent loss of morale and functioning of its terror operatives. Rawhi Mushtaha was one of Hamas’ most senior operatives and had a direct impact on decisions relating to Hamas’ force deployment. Mushtaha was involved in military decisions while also acting as the Head of Hamas Civil Governance in the Gaza Strip and holding the Prisoners Affairs Portfolio. He also formerly held the finance portfolio. Mushtaha, alongside Yahya Sinwar, established Hamas’ General Security Mechanism. They served a prison sentence together in an Israeli jail. Mushtaha was considered to be the most senior figure in the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip, and during the war maintained civil control of the Hamas regime, while simultaneously engaging in terrorist activity against Israel. Mushtaha was Sinwar’s right-hand man and one of his closest associates. The IDF and ISA will continue to pursue all of the terrorists responsible for the October 7th massacre and will operate against anyone who threatens the State of Israel.

In Lebanon, the IDF continued to battle Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon and to strike Hezbollah officials and command centers in Beirut.

