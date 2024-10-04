Biden, in Rare Briefing Room Appearance, Tells Israel Not to Hit Iran’s Oil Facilities

President Joe Biden made a rare personal appearance in the White House briefing room on Friday and told Israel that it should not hit Iran’s oil facilities in response to this week’s ballistic missile attack.

“Look, the Israelis have not concluded what they will do in terms of a strike. It’s under discussion. If I were in their shoes, I would be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields.”

Biden had said earlier in the week that Israel should not attack Iran’s nuclear sites.

Reliably left-wing reporter Weijia Jiang of CBS News asked Biden whether he thought that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might try to influence the U.S. election.

“No administration has helped Israel more than I have. None. None. None. And I think Bibi should remember that. And whether he’s trying to influence the election, I don’t know, but I’m not counting on that.”

President Donald Trump did more for Israel than any president since President Harry S. Truman, who recognized Israel upon its declaring independence in 1948.

Another reporter asked Biden why he expected Israel to listen to him given that “over the past few months, they’ve consistently defied your administration’s own advice.”

As the Times of Israel noted, the reporters were asking “leading questions goading him to criticize Israel.”

