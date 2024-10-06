Antisemitic incidents in the United States increased by 200 percent in the year since Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel, representing a record high.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced in a press release on Sunday that “preliminary data” gathered between October 7, 2023, and September 24, 2024, found that there had been “more than 10,000 antisemitic incidents” in the U.S.

This represented a more than 200 percent increase in antisemitic incidents since the October 7, 2023, attack, compared to the year before, according to the press release.

During the same time frame the year prior, there were roughly 3,325 antisemitic incidents reported, according to the press release.

“Today, we mourn the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, marking one year since the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL said in a statement. “From that day on, Jewish Americans haven’t had a single moment of respite.”

Out of the 10,000 antisemitic incidents reported, the ADL Center on Extremism found that there were more than “8,015 incidents of verbal or written harassment,” more than “1,840 incidents of vandalism,” and more than “150 incidents of physical assault.”

“Instead, we’ve faced a shocking number of antisemitic threats and experienced calls for more violence against Israelis and Jews everywhere,” Greenblatt added.

The ADL revealed that “at least 1,200” of these incidents had occurred on college and university campuses, adding that compared to the year before, there had been “about 200 incidents” on college and university campuses.

This comes after a wave of pro-Palestinian protests and encampments were established on university and college campuses such as George Washington University, Yale University, Columbia University, the University of Southern California, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among others.

In January, the ADL revealed in a press release that in the three months following the attack on Israel, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. had skyrocketed more than 360 percent.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel by land, sea, and air, resulting in the murder of 1,200 Israelis and over 250 people being taken hostage. While some hostages have been released, roughly 101 hostages remain.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak has previously reported that Greenblatt has turned the ADL from being a “credible civil rights organization into a partisan attack machine that undermines civil rights and encourages further division” in the U.S.

The ADL has also hyped up claims of antisemitism against conservatives and former President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News previously reported, while Trump was in office, Democrats, the news media, and Greenblatt cast blame on Trump for the “rising antisemitism” in the U.S. in 2017, and included “hoax bomb threats” in its statistics on antisemitism:

Much of the reported rise in antisemitism in early 2017 had to do with hoax bomb threats phoned into Jewish community centers across the country. The major culprit turned out to be a troubled Jewish teenager living in Israel. Another was an African-American former journalist who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). That did not stop left-wing Jewish groups from continuing to suggest that Trump and his supporters were somehow responsible.

Reason.com noted that in addition to the ADL’s numbers including fake bomb threats, the Trump administration consisted of “some very strong opponents of anti-Antisemitism,” such as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Kenneth Marcus, the former Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights.