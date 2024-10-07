Netanyahu Proposes New Name for Conflict: ‘War of Rebirth’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a new name for the ongoing war facing Israel since October 7, 2023: the “War of Rebirth.”

Netanyahu made the proposal at a special meeting of his cabinet to commemorate the first anniversary of the October 7 attack. Until now, the official name of Israel’s response has been “Operation Iron Swords.”

After noting that Israel was exacting a price from its enemies that they had never experienced before, Netanyahu continued:

“We are in a war and we will win. From that black day [October 7], we have been fighting. This is our existential war, the ‘War of Rebirth’. I would like to ask that we refer to the war that way in an official manner.”

His remarks, in Hebrew, were shown in a video published by the Government Press Office and published by Ynet. The Hebrew word used by Netanyahu, “tekumah,” can mean “resurrection,” “revival,” or “rebirth.”

There have been several other proposed names for the war over the past year — “October 7 War”; “Second War of Independence”; and even — according to one host on Israel’s Army Radio — the “War Without a Name.”

Israel is fighting on as many as seven fronts, facing Iran-backed terror organizations and Iran itself.

To most Israelis, the war is an existential one, waged against terrorists and against a regime who are determined to destroy the Jewish state.

