WATCH: Pro-Palestinian TikToker Rips Don Gyro Shop’s Greek Flags Thinking They’re Israeli

A woman is facing ridicule after posting a viral TikTok of her attacking a New Jersey gyro shop by ripping down a banner while screaming “Free Palestine” before realizing the flags were Greek, not Israeli.

The TikToker, who goes by “Ambamelia” on the platform, has garnered four million views on the unbelievable clip posted Tuesday:

“The time I mistakenly thought the flag for Greek was for Israel and took the restaurant’s flag down OMG,” she captioned the video, which featured her angrily approaching a restaurant identified by the New York Post as Efi’s Gyro in Montclair.

“Look at that shit,” she exclaimed, as she tore down a banner of blue-and-white flags that were hanging outside the shop.

“Free Palestine, bitch! What you looking at?” she yelled at the confused workers watching the meltdown play out from the window.

“You know there’s a genocide,” Ambamelia added. “I don’t stand for Zionism in Montclair!”

Two Efi’s employees eventually came outside and quietly told the enraged woman that the flags were Greek.

“What? Really? Oh, I thought it was Israel — my bad,” the TikToker replied. “Oh shit … it looked like Israel.”

She offered to give the flags back before the video ended.

Efi Mihalis, who opened the shop in 2021, told the Post that the incident occurred in March.

“It was not a skit as some people believe,” she said. “This was not planned nor was it calculated in any way.”

“The young woman destroyed my property,” Mihalis continued, adding that her employees were “taken aback” when it happened.

It is unclear why Ambelia chose to post the clip several months later, but she was not spared in the comment section of her video.

“Girl the flags look so different,” one TikTok user replied.

“I think this is the first time I’ve ever experienced secondhand embarrassment,” said another.

“As a Greek I have no words,” a third commenter wrote.

Another one questioned “how are you gonna fight for Palestine and not know what the Israel flag looks like??”