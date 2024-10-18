Biden on Yahya Sinwar Killing: ‘It’s Time for This War to End’

President Joe Biden told reporters upon the arrival of Air Force One in Germany on Friday that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on the killing of Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar.

Biden added that it was time for the war in Gaza to end, and to achieve a deal for a ceasefire and hostage release.

He said (via White House transcript):

I called Bibi Netanyahu to congratulate him on getting Sinwar. He has a lot of blood on his hands — American blood, Israeli blood, and others. And I told him that we were really pleased with his actions and, further, that now is the time to move on — move on, move towards a ceasefire in Gaza, make sure that we move in a direction that we’re going to be in a position to make things better for the whole world. It’s time for this war to end and bring these hostages home. And so, that’s what we’re ready to do. That’s what we’re going to be — and I’m sending Tony Blinken to Israel — I guess he’s going in five days — four days — four or five days. Anyway, he’s going. And I talked with Bibi about that.

Though Biden said he was “pleased,” the only reason Israel was able to kill Sinwar was because Netanyahu ignored every demand made by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza.

