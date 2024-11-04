War in Lebanon Slows as Israel Seeks Agreement on Demilitarization

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is reportedly slowing ground operations in southern Lebanon as the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks a diplomatic agreement to secure its northern border.

Officially, Israel is continuing an aggressive military strategy. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) is conducting airstrikes on Hezbollah terrorists, such as Riad Rida Ghazzawi, who was a commander responsible for attacks on Israeli towns using anti-tank missiles. The IDF is uncovering Hezbollah tunnels and weapons caches and blowing them up. Israeli commandos are seizing Hezbollah operatives — notably, Syrian operative Ali Soleiman al-Assi, captured in Syria.

However, anecdotally, IDF troops are winding down activities as they clear Hezbollah positions near the border.

There is a realization that unlike Hamas — which, like Hezbollah, is backed by Iran — it is not possible to destroy Hezbollah completely without risking additional harm to Lebanon. Israel would prefer an agreement with Lebanon under which Hezbollah is removed from the area south of the Litani River, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 of 2006, which neither the United Nations nor Lebanon has ever enforced.

Under the terms of that resolution, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) are supposed to be the only armed group in the country — not just in southern Lebanon, but throughout the state.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer denied Monday that Israel was slowing its activities, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to its objectives. Netanyahu, likewise, said Sunday that Israel would move Hezbollah to the Litani River, with or without a deal.

However, Israel understands that an agreement would be preferable, allowing Israeli troops to return home and laying the foundation for peaceful relations between the Israeli people and the Lebanese people.

The Biden-Harris administration has been calling for a ceasefire agreement for weeks — before Israel eliminated Hezbollah’s leadership and before it invaded southern Lebanon on the ground to remove terrorist outposts. Vice President Kamala Harris can be expected to impose a ceasefire on Israel if she wins the U.S. elections on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump has been far more supportive of Israel, though he has also said that he will end fighting in Lebanon. Regardless of the outcome on Tuesday, Israel has a strong incentive to end fighting, if possible.

