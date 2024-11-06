Netanyahu Congratulates Trump: ‘History’s Greatest Comeback!’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his resounding victory in the 2024 election early Wednesday morning, calling it “history’s greatest comeback.”

In a statement, Netanyahu — who was one of the first, if not the first, world leader to congratulate Trump — and his wife Sara shared a congratulatoy note:

Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu

Netanyahu and Trump were close during Trump’s first term, but Trump was angry at Netanyahu for congratulating Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election, which Trump considered himself to have won. The two patched up relations during the 2024 campaign.

Netanyahu, like Trump, made a political comeback after being pushed out of office in controversial circumstances and after being targeted for investigation and prosecution by his political opponents.

Trump’s win is a big win for Netanyahu — and for Israel. Polls showed that two-thirds of Israelis preferred Trump to win.

Trump is expected to give Israel a free hand in dealing with its enemies — but he has also pledged to end the wars in Lebanon and Gaza, and Netanyahu is certainly aware of promises Trump made to Arab and Muslim voters as well.

The result could be major peace deals early in Trump’s forthcoming second term — to the benefit of all concerned.

