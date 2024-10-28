Poll: Israelis Favor Trump over Harris, 66% to 17%

Israelis would prefer to see American voters choose former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris by the staggering margin of 66% to 17%, according to a poll by Israel’s left-leaning Channel 12 on Monday.

The Times of Israel reported:

Asked who they prefer to be the next US president, 66 percent chose the former president, while only 17% say they want to see the US vice president win the election. A further 17% said they did not know. The channel noted that US President Joe Biden was briefly favored by the Israeli public last year, as he threw his full support behind Israel after the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre. However, that good feeling appears to have evaporated, as the US has sought to restrain Israel over the past year.

Harris not only agreed with Biden’s negative policies toward Israel, but was often their loudest advocate. She opposed Israel’s entry into Rafah, in southern Gaza, for example, threatening “consequences” such as an arms embargo. Israel entered Rafah anyway, where it eventually found and killed the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, earlier this month.

As Trump recently noted, Israel has generally succeeded by doing the opposite of what Biden and Harris have said.

Trump has the strongest pro-Israel record of any president since Harry S. Truman, who first recognized the state. Israel even named a town after him in the Golan Heights, a territory over which he recognized Israeli sovereignty. Trump also fulfilled a promise broken by many of his predecessors by moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

His support has lagged among American Jews, many of whom are politically liberal and consider social issues, such as abortion, a higher priority.

Israelis, both religious and secular, are more concerned about national security.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.