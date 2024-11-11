J Street Fundraises over ‘Nightmare Scenario’ of Netanyahu, Trump Partnership

J Street, the George Soros-funded far-left organization that claims to be pro-Israel but typically opposes the Israeli government, is fundraising over what it calls a “nightmare scenario” of partnership between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President-elect Donald Trump.

In a fundraising email Sunday, Adina Vogel Ayalon, J Street’s vice president, lamented the result of the U.S. election and urges President Joe Biden to act against Israel, as a lame duck.

Ayalon wrote (original emphasis):

In Israel, we’re bracing for an unrestrained Netanyahu who’ll soon have full White House backing for his pro-war, anti-democratic, annexationist agenda. We’re deeply concerned that he and his far-right partners will take this as a green light to inflict yet further devastation on civilians in Gaza, resume their assault on Israel’s democracy, abandon hostage negotiations, and move forward with annexation in the West Bank and settlements in Gaza. It’s a nightmare scenario. With Congress returning to Washington on Tuesday and the White House transition underway, I want to share more details of our plans – because the work starts now. Most urgently, J Street has assembled a raft of actions President Biden can take now to improve humanitarian aid access, reinforce American and international legal safeguards, restrain far-right extremists, and help return hostages to their families and end the war. President Biden is a Commander in Chief with real international influence, and he’s got a powerful window of opportunity to impact the situation on the ground for the better. He must use it. At its website, J Street urges the Biden-Harris administration to do the following in its final days in office: Rally strong, enduring international pressure for a deal that frees Israeli hostages and ends the war in Gaza; End Israel’s restrictions on aid to civilians in Gaza, especially the near total obstruction of aid to north Gaza, so that US law is upheld; Impose sanctions against extremist Israeli leaders and entities for supporting settler violence; Sponsor a balanced UN Security Council resolution outlining a path toward peace and drawing a red line against annexation; Give a major address reflecting on your decades of experience, outlining the choice ahead for Israelis, Palestinians and the region between perpetual war and comprehensive regional peace and security.

The outgoing administration of President Barack Obama took action against Israel on its way out, allowing United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 to pass, falsely declaring Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) and eastern Jerusalem, including the Jewish Quarter of the Old City, to be illegal under international law.

