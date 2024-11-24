Gunman Killed After Firing at Police Outside Israeli Embassy in Jordan

A gunman was killed after firing shots outside the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, early Sunday morning, according to news reports.

Reuters reported:

A gunman was dead and three policemen injured after a shooting near the Israeli embassy in neighbouring Jordan, a security source and state media said on Sunday. Police shot a gunman who had fired at a police patrol in the Rabiah neighbourhood of Amman, state news agency Petra reported, citing public security, adding investigations were ongoing. Jordan’s government communications minister, Mohamed Momani, described the shooting as a terror attack that targeted public security forces in the country. He said in a statement that investigations into the attack were under way.

The Israeli embassy in Jordan has often been targeted by pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Jordan is a monarchy ruled by a Bedouin elite; the vast majority of residents are Palestinian in origin.

Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty 30 years ago, and Israel supplies water to Jordanians. In past years, Israelis have often visited Jordan as tourists.

The reverse, however, is not true, and Jordanians who visit Israel stand to be shunned by other Jordanians. In 2006, the union representing Jordanian journalists declared that it would punish any of its members who actually traveled to Israel to report on that country.

The incident occurred just as another terror attack, the murder of a rabbi, took place in the United Arab Emirates.

