WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to ruin the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the second year in a row by physically blocking the procession of floats on Thursday. More than 20 arrests followed.

During New York City’s 98th installment of the iconic parade roughly 25 masked disruptors climbed over the barricades and ran out in front of the Ronald McDonald float with Palestinian flags and a banner reading “Don’t celebrate genocide” and “Land back!”

Footage captured by journalist Talia Jane shows the group of protesters, most of whom were sitting in a line across the street so the paraders could not get past, chanting “Free, free Palestine!” as onlookers booed:

A video captured by journalist Oliya Scootercaster shows New York Police Department (NYPD) officers handcuffing the protestors as an argument erupted in the crowd, with one anti-Israel sympathizer screaming “Free Palestine, motherfucker,” at a parade-goer who responded with, “This is America!”:

The heated argument devolved into profane insults as the crowd’s “boos” directed at the protesters grew louder.

According to Scootercaster, the NYPD was able to clear the parade route within 10 minutes and the McDonald’s float was able to proceed shortly thereafter.

On Thanksgiving Day 2023, similar events transpired when pro-Palestinian protesters covered themselves in fake blood and glued their hands to Sixth Avenue to disrupt the parade route: