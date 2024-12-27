83-Year-Old Woman Murdered Outside Nursing Home in Israel Terror Stabbing

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed an 83-year-old woman to death outside her nursing home in Israel on Friday, police said. The attack took place in the town of Herzliya on the Mediterranean coast outside Tel Aviv.

The Times of Israel reports the assailant was a 28-year-old who had been a Shin Bet informant and was transferred to Israel after his cover was blown, the security agency said.

The victim, Ludmila Lipovsky, had just left her assisted living complex and was waiting for a ride to a doctor’s appointment at the time of the attack, Hebrew-language media reports cited by the outlet said.

The attacker — identified by Ynet as Ibrahim Shalhoub, from the West Bank city of Tulkarem — reportedly pounced on Lipovsky and began stabbing her. An unnamed staffer at the facility told the Walla news site:

[Lipovsky] went out and waited for her daughter to take her to the doctor and the terrorist started stabbing her, five or six times. She has been a resident of the nursing home here for many years. I heard screams, I went out and saw her lying on the floor.

The incident took place in Herzliya’s De Shalit Square, the police said, AFP reports.

“We provided initial treatment, stopped the bleeding and treated her with medication, and evacuated her in critical condition,” medic Idan Shina from the national medical service Magen David Adom said in a statement, before the hospital announced her death.

In a statement police said the suspected attacker was a “resident of the Palestinian Authority” and was in custody.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7 last year, there have been multiple attacks in Israel carried out by Palestinian terrorists.