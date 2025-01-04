Hamas Fires Rocket at Humanitarian Crossing

The Iran-backed Palestinian terrorist group Hamas fired a rocket Saturday that hit the Erez Crossing, a border crossing that is a major conduit for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

A red alert was sounded at 4:51 p.m. at Netiv Haasara, a town near the northern border of Gaza that Hamas attacked on October 7, 2023 (and which Breitbart News was among the first journalists to enter a month later).

One rocket was fired, and hit the border crossing. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement:

Following the projectile that fell in the area of the Erez Crossing of the Ministry of Defense’s Crossings Authority, hits that caused damage both to the area of the crossing and adjacent to the humanitarian truck compound were identified. We emphasize that since the beginning of December, over 1,200 humanitarian aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip through the Erez Crossing of the Israel Ministry of Defense Crossing Points Authority (CPA), containing food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment. The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, while exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF, through COGAT [Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories], will continue to act in accordance with international law to enable and facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas also attacked the Erez Crossing on October 7, 2023, largely destroying the border crossing through which thousands of Palestinian workers had once entered Israel to earn a livelihood.

