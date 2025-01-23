Rubio Promises Netanyahu ‘Unwavering Support’ for Israel

The United States’ new top diplomat Marco Rubio reaffirmed the country’s “unwavering support” for Israel during a call Wednesday night to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rubio spoke to Netanyahu from Washington to “underscore that maintaining the United States’ steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

The top diplomat also “congratulated the Prime Minister on Israel’s successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza,” she said.

Israel and Hamas began implementing a ceasefire in their 15-month war on Sunday that includes an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

As Rubio and Netanyahu spoke, Israel’s West Bank operation, dubbed “Iron Wall”, was pressing on.

The Israeli military said that it has “neutralised over 10 terrorists”, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health said the operation has killed 10 people, and wounded 35 others.

During a separate call on Wednesday the secretary of state spoke about Iran with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In addition to Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, the pair discussed “the threats posed by Iran and its proxies”, according to a statement as reported by AFP.

President Donald Trump has always made his support for Israel clear, with contributions including the historic U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, the recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, and the initiation of the Abraham Accords, all of which have played crucial roles in fostering peace and stability in the Middle East.