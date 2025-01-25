‘We Are Stronger than Them’: Female Israeli Hostages Defy Captors Onstage

The four female Israeli hostages released on Saturday defied their Hamas captors in Gaza by appearing strong and upbeat as the terrorists attempted to humiliate them in front of an audience of radical Islamists.

The four — Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19 — were released in the second of seven scheduled releases as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza, as Breitbart News reported.

The Times of Israel noted:

The four hostages released Saturday have told their families and friends that they determinedly showed Hamas, during the staged event the terror group had arranged for their handover, that they would not be humiliated, according to reports of their initial conversations. … The four had been given quasi-military uniforms to wear, and were required to walk across the square and stand on the stage with armed Hamas operatives at their side. “We showed them on the stage that we were not fazed,” Kan TV news quoted one of them as telling family and friends. “It had no impact on us. We are stronger than them.”

Israel had to release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange — including 121 serving life sentences for murder.

However, Israel did not allow Gazans safe passage between northern and southern Gaza, as it had promised, because Israel said that Hamas had switched two of the hostages it said it would release, freeing two others instead.

Israelis are becoming increasingly impatient with the numerous violations of the agreement by Hamas.

