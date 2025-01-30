Palestinians Assault Hostages as 3 Israelis, 5 Thais Freed; American out Jan. 31

Three Israeli hostages and five Thai hostages were freed by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza on Thursday amid shocking scenes of a mob of Palestinians shoving two of the hostages as they were transferred to the Red Cross.

The first Israeli hostage to be released, Agam Berger, 20, was paraded on a stage in Jabaliya, in Northern Gaza, in a fake Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uniform, as four female hostages had been on Saturday. The second Israeli hostages released, Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Mozes, 80, were physically abused by an enraged mob en route to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a furious statement:

I view with utmost severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is additional proof of the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas terrorist organization. I demand that the mediators make certain that such terrible scenes do not recur, and guarantee the safety of our hostages. Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price.

The Red Cross has been sharply criticized — first for failing to visit the hostages in captivity, and second for allowing them to be abused by terrorists during their release.

Netanyahu ordered that the release of Palestinian terrorist prisoners, which had been part of the hostage deal, be delayed until Israel received assurances that its hostages would not be abused again during their release from Gaza.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this afternoon (Thursday, 30 January 2025), together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read.

Five Thai farm workers who had been abducted from Israeli kibbutzim on October 7, 2023 — Thai nationals Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak — were also freed in Khan Yunis.

All of the hostages were taken to hospitals in Israel by the IDF to be reunited with their families, if possible, and to be examined by doctors. The families of the Thai hostages watched the release from Thailand.

The four female hostages who were released on Saturday have reportedly asked to stay in the hospital longer so that they can be with Berger. Berger was known for comforting the other hostages, including children, by braiding their hair.

An American hostage, thought to be Keith Siegel, 65, is reportedly set to be released on Friday.

Netanyahu’s office cited a Bible verse in announcing the freedom of the hostages: “And I will return the captivity of My people Israel” (Amos 9:14).

