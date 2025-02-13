Hamas Backs Down: Agrees to Resume Releasing Israeli Hostages

The Hamas terrorist group said Thursday it would reverse its previous threat of non-compliance and continue freeing Israeli hostages as set out in the Gaza agreement.

The Financial Times reports the group had previously announced it would suspend releases of hostages “until further notice” inside the parameters of the six-week ceasefire deal, citing supposed Israeli violations of the original agreement.

In response, Israel threatened to resume the war if the next group of hostages were not freed as scheduled on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump also warned of consequences for Hamas if it refused to continue in honoring the agreement, as Breitbart News reported.

Hamas said after talks with mediators it had received assurances that they would remove the “obstacles” to the deal.

“Accordingly, Hamas confirms its continued position to implement the agreement in accordance with what was signed, including the exchange of prisoners according to the specified timetable,” the group said.

Hamas is due to free three Israeli hostages in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners on Saturday.

There are 73 hostages still in Gaza, 17 of whom were still slated to be released in the first phase.

Not all of them are alive, and dozens would have remained in captivity until a “second phase” of the agreement.