American Hostage Freed from Gaza Thanks Trump: ‘You Are the Reason I Am Home’

Keith Siegel, 65, an American and Israeli citizen who was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza two weeks ago, released a video on Friday thanking President Donald Trump and urging him to bring other hostages home.

“President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive,” he said, in a video released by the Hostages and Families Forum organization. “You are the reason I was reunited with my beloved wife, four children and five grandchildren.”

Siegel was released two weeks ago, and was greeted with songs and tears by his family.

Three more hostages are set to be released on Saturday: Sagui Dekel-Chen, another dual U.S.-Israeli citizen; Sasha Trufanov, a dual Russian-Israeli citizen; and Yair Horn, a dual Argentinian-Israeli citizen.

The releases were set to take place despite Hamas’s earlier threat to abandon the ceasefire deal. President Donald Trump then issued an ultimatum, saying that Israel should feel free to attack Hamas if all of the remaining hostages were not freed by noon on Saturday. Israel then made a similar threat, and Hamas backed down, saying it would abide by the existing deal.

Israel then said that it would attack — but only if all three hostages were not released and returned to Israel by noon on Saturday.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.