Israeli Defense Minister Urges Gazans to Rise Against Hamas: ‘Stop the War,’ Demand Release of Hostages

Gazans must rise up and “demand that Hamas be expelled,” according to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who called for civilian defiance while warning that Hamas’s leadership is willing to “burn half of Gaza” to maintain power.

Speaking Wednesday ahead of planned Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operations in additional sectors of the Gaza Strip, Katz issued a blunt call to civilians: evacuate combat zones, oppose Hamas, and press for the release of Israeli hostages.

“The IDF will soon operate in force in additional areas of Gaza and you will be required to evacuate… for your protection,” he announced, emphasizing that continued resistance against Hamas could help end the conflict, while pointing to recent civilian protests in the northern town of Beit Lahiya as a model for broader action.

Katz singled out Hamas leaders Yahya and Mohammed Sinwar for condemnation, saying the group’s top commanders have been insulated from suffering while ordinary Gazans face devastation.

“Yahya Sinwar, the first Sinwar, has already destroyed Gaza,” he said. “[Mohammed] is ready to burn half of Gaza with his own hands just to try and maintain his corrupt rule alongside his fellow Hamas murderers and rapists.”

He accused the group’s leadership of hiding in fortified tunnels or luxury hotels, enriched by foreign accounts, while using the people of Gaza as human shields.

“Hamas murderers,” he stated, “are sitting safely… with foreign bank accounts worth billions,” while civilians are being “used as hostages.”

The defense minister highlighted growing discontent in Gaza, pointing to rare protests that erupted Tuesday.

“Just as they did,” Katz urged, “demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages.”

“This is the only way to stop the war,” he concluded.

His comments come as the IDF prepares to expand its pre-approved military campaign and as Gazans continue to demonstrate throughout the coastal enclave carrying white flags and chanting anti-Hamas slogans, while calling for peace, press coverage, and the release of Israeli hostages.

The scenes mark some of the largest and most open protests against the terrorist organization since the start of the war with Israel in October 2023.

Historically, Hamas has responded to anti-government protests with swift and often violent crackdowns. The Iran-backed terror group, which seized control of Gaza in 2007, is designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States and the European Union.

These latest protests, however, signal growing desperation among ordinary Gazans, many of whom now appear willing to speak out despite the risks. As one protester questioned: “How can we remain steadfast when we’re dying and bleeding?”

The unrest in Gaza emerges amid deepening instability in the coastal enclave, as Israel intensifies efforts to dismantle Hamas’s leadership following the October 7 massacre — the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history. Recently, Israeli forces eliminated multiple senior Hamas officials in rapid succession, exposing fractures within the group’s internal governance and forcing its operatives into survival mode.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s renewed vision for Gaza — entailing voluntary resettlement and economic revival — has gained traction, with polls showing more than half of Gazans expressing a desire to leave.

As Hamas struggles to maintain control and protesters demand change from within, the stage is being set for a historic shift in the region’s future.

Katz’ recent comments reflect Israel’s evolving strategy of targeting Hamas’s grip on Gaza beyond military operations. While public protests in Gaza carry significant risk under the rule of Hamas, the recent demonstrations have drawn attention from Israeli officials seeking signs of grassroots unrest.

With plans for further IDF activity already in motion, Katz’s remarks suggest an intensifying campaign both on the battlefield and in the battle for public sentiment within Gaza.