‘Hamas Out!’: Palestinians Launch Rare Uprising in Gaza Strip

Hundreds of Gazans marched through the northern town of Beit Lahiya carrying white flags and chanting anti-Hamas slogans, according to videos posted from the scene, which showed participants calling for peace, press coverage, and the release of hostages.

In a rare public uprising against Hamas rule in Gaza, demonstrators took to the streets outside the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. Footage shared on social media on Tuesday captured a crowd of protesters demanding an end to what they called “tyrant rule,” with chants of “Out, out, out! Hamas out!” and “We want to live!” echoing through the streets.

Protesters also waved white flags and held signs reading, “Stop the war” and “We refuse to be the ones who die,” as they marched in what was dubbed the “Intifada of the North.”

One speaker at the protest declared, “We are a people of peace. We demand a secure peace for this town … We will be the ones who decide who is in control.”

According to video commentary, demonstrators also urged the media to report on the event. “Where is the press?” one marcher shouted, alleging that journalists had retreated into the hospital rather than document the scene. Another protester said the people were demanding freedom and the release of hostages to end the suffering in Gaza: “Hamas must stop what is happening … We reject the rule of Hamas.”

Later, video emerged reportedly showing protests breaking out in southern Gaza as well.

The scenes marked one of the largest and most open protests against Hamas since the start of the war with Israel in October 2023.

Historically, Hamas has responded to anti-government protests with swift and often violent crackdowns. The Iran-backed terror group, which seized control of Gaza in 2007, is designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States and the European Union.

This latest protest, however, signals growing desperation among ordinary Gazans, many of whom now appear willing to speak out despite the risks. As one protester questioned: “How can we remain steadfast when we’re dying and bleeding?”

The unrest in Gaza emerges amid deepening instability in the coastal enclave, as Israel intensifies efforts to dismantle Hamas’s leadership following the October 7 massacre — the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history.

Over the past week, Israeli forces have eliminated multiple senior Hamas officials in rapid succession, exposing fractures within the group’s internal governance and forcing its operatives into survival mode.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s renewed vision for Gaza — entailing voluntary resettlement and economic revival — has gained traction, with polls showing more than half of Gazans expressing a desire to leave.

As Hamas struggles to maintain control and protesters demand change from within, the stage is being set for a historic shift in the region’s future.

