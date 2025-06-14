Elon Musk Gives Iranians Access to Starlink After Regime Blocks Internet

Elon Musk turned on free Starlink access to Iranians on Saturday after the Iranian regime blocked Internet access to local residents to prevent them from reporting Israeli attacks or rising up against the government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an address to the Iranian people via YouTube in which he urged Iranians to rise up against the regime and fight for their freedom. “As we achieve our objective” of ending Iran’s nuclear threat to Israel he said, “we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom.”

Earlier, as Breitbart News had reported, the Iranian regime prevented its citizens from accessing the Internet — something Israel has not done, even though the Israeli military has asked both civilians and the press not to publish the locations of Iranian ballistic missile strikes, to avoid helping Iran improve its targeting ability.

The latest accurate figures on Israeli casualties from Iranian strikes, as provided by the Government Press Office, are as follows:

Over 150 rocket launches reported. •17 missile impact sites identified. Casualties:

•3 fatalities

•174 people injured: 2 in serious condition, 7 in moderate condition and 165 with minor injuries.

Israel intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles. Other missiles fell short of Israeli airspace.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.