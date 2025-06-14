Iran Attacks Israeli Civilians in Largest Barrage Yet; 3 Killed, 140 Injured

Iran launched its largest missile barrage yet early Sunday morning local time, firing at Israeli population centers and intentionally targeting civilians in brazen violation of the international laws of armed conflict.

Though Israel’s air defenses intercepted most of the missiles, several landed directly on civilian homes and buildings in the cities of Bat Yam and Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv.

Residents had already spent much of the night in bomb shelters, due to previous missile strikes.

The total number of dead in all of the overnight attacks was seven people — all of them civilians, including four Arabs from the village of Tamra, east of the port city of Haifa. There were also 200 people wounded.

Meanwhile, Israel continued striking targets in Iran at will — focusing on military targets, nuclear weapons sites, and energy infrastructure, minimizing civilian casualties.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said:

A short while ago, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] completed an extensive series of intelligence-based strikes on a number of targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive.

While attacking Iran, the IAF also launched a long-range attack on the Houthi military leadership in Yemen. The IAF also detected and destroyed two enemy drones that had approached Israeli airspace from the south.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.