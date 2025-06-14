Reports: Israel Strikes Oil Facilities in Iran; ‘Tehran Is Burning’

Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian oil facilities on Saturday night, according to both Iranian and Israeli media.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

An Israeli drone strike caused a fire at the South Pars gas field in Iran’s southern Bushehr region on Saturday, Iranian media said amid reported Israeli strikes in the area.

Iranian state media Fars said that the gas field, Iran’s largest natural gas production facility, was hit by a “small aircraft resembling a drone,” citing local witnesses.

Gas production has been suspended from part of Iran’s South Pars field following an Israeli attack on the site on Saturday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Israel’s defense secretary, Israel Katz, posted a terse statement on X stating that “Tehran is Burning.”

The New York Times reported Friday that Israel’s first wave of attacks caused panic in the Iranian capital. There were unconfirmed reports, hinted at by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an address Saturday, that Iranian officials had begun trying to flee the country, heading for exile in Moscow, Russia.

There were also reports, which remain unconfirmed, that Iranian missiles hit an oil refinery near Haifa, though these relied on social media videos taken from a distance, and not on official or credible sources.

