Iran Asks UN Security Council to Condemn Israel for Attack on Nuclear Sites

Iran has asked the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israel for attacking it — after Iran attacked Israel first, both directly and indirectly, for years, and violated UN obligations on nuclear non-proliferation.

The Associated Press reported:

Iran’s mission to the U.N. demanded Thursday that the international body condemn the recent Israeli strikes on Iran’s various facilities, including its Arak heavy water reactor earlier in the day. “The international community, in particular, the Security Council must not remain silent as crimes of aggression are committed in broad daylight, as international humanitarian law is widespread and systematically violated, and as peaceful nuclear sites and facilities operating under International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] safeguards come under direct attack,” Amir Saeid Iravani, the Islamic Republic’s permanent representative to the U.N., said in a letter to the Security Council.

Iran has armed and funded terror groups that have attacked Israel without provocation. It also launched massive ballistic missile attacks on Israel twice last year, and has threatened to destroy Israel and the U.N.

In the ongoing war with Israel, Iran has fired missiles at civilian populations, and also hit a hospital on Thursday morning — both of which are war crimes under the international laws of armed conflict.

Last week, before Israel attacked Iran, the IAEA — a United Nations body — adopted a resolution finding that Iran was not complying with its obligations to uphold safeguards aimed at preventing nuclear proliferation.

