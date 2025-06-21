Trump: Iran Will Face ‘Force Far Greater’ If It Strikes Back

Following his address to the nation Saturday night and the destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities, President Donald J. Trump issued a warning on Truth Social.

President Trump stated, “ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT. THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES”

Earlier this evening, he announced that three nuclear sites in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—had been bombed.

Not long after Trump confirmed the bombing of the three Iranian nuclear sites, Iranian state television fired back with a threat of its own. An anchor stood beside a glowing map of U.S. military bases scattered across the Middle East and warned that each one sat within Iran’s reach. “Mr. Trump, you started it, and we will end it,” he said, a message that quickly spread across social media as Iran signaled it was not backing down.

During his address, President Trump thanked God directly for what he called the “spectacular success” of the U.S. airstrike and praised the American and Israeli militaries.