Iran’s President Responds to U.S. at Rally in Tehran: ‘Revenge, Revenge!’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a protest following the U.S. attacks on nuclea
Vahid Salemi / Associated Press
Joel B. Pollak

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian offered a response to the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear sites earlier Sunday by attending a rally in the capital city of Tehran attended by crowds chanting “Revenge, revenge!”.

Protesters chant slogans in a protest following the U.S. attacks on nuclear sites in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The Times of Israel reported:

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says the United States must “receive a response” to attacks on nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Pezeshkian took part in a protest in Tehran today denouncing US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, according to images broadcast on state TV.

