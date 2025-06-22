Iran’s President Responds to U.S. at Rally in Tehran: ‘Revenge, Revenge!’

“Revenge, revenge!” protesters shouted with their fists raised, as the president was seen making his way through the crowd gathered in a square in central Tehran.

Meanwhile, Israelis enjoyed a day at the beach, after heading to bomb shelters earlier in the morning.

The Iranian regime has said that U.S. military bases in the Middle East are “legitimate” targets in response to the attack, which targeted Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Iran might also close the Strait of Hormuz to oil shipping in an attempt to inflict economic pain on the U.S. However, it would also hurt itself — as well as other trading partners, notably China, if it chose to choke off oil exports.

Update: There were also pro-Iran, anti-Trump protests among left-wing activists in New York City.

